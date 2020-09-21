Sunday's Games

NBA

Western Conference Final

L.A. Lakers 105 Denver 103

(Lakers lead series 2-0)

---

NFL

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30

Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13

Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17

Buffalo 31, Miami 28

San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13

L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19

Dallas 40, Atlanta 39

Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21

Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11

Arizona 30, Washington 15

Baltimore 33, Houston 16

Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, (OT)

Seattle 35, New England 30

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

National League

Miami 2, Washington 1,(1st game)

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 15, Miami 0, (2nd game)

Interleague

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, (11 innings)

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

---

MLS

Philadelphia 4 Montreal 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you