Sunday's Games
NBA
Western Conference Final
L.A. Lakers 105 Denver 103
(Lakers lead series 2-0)
---
NFL
Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30
Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13
Green Bay 42, Detroit 21
Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17
Buffalo 31, Miami 28
San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13
L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19
Dallas 40, Atlanta 39
Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21
Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11
Arizona 30, Washington 15
Baltimore 33, Houston 16
Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, (OT)
Seattle 35, New England 30
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
National League
Miami 2, Washington 1,(1st game)
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 15, Miami 0, (2nd game)
Interleague
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, (11 innings)
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0
---
MLS
Philadelphia 4 Montreal 1
---
