Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Cleveland 9 Kansas City 2
Baltimore 7 Boston 4
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)
Minnesota 14 Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 7 Houston 6
Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 4
National League
Miami 11 Philadelphia 6
Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 9 Milwaukee 1
Arizona 4 San Diego 3
Atlanta 14 N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 3 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 3 Washington 2
Detroit 3 Cincinnati 2
Colorado 5 Texas 2
---
MLS
New York City FC 3 Toronto FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 3 Vancouver 1
---
NBA Pre-season
Oklahoma City 102 Philadelphia 97
Boston 117 Phoenix 103
Indiana 118 Dallas 111
Toronto 110 Portland 104
Houston 119 Memphis 104
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.