Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
At Toronto
New York Islanders 2 Washington 1 (OT)
(Islanders lead series 3-0)
Philadelphia 1 Montreal 0
(Flyers lead series 2-1)
At Edmonton
Dallas 5 Calgary 4 (OT)
(Series tied 2-2)
Chicago 3 Vegas 1
(Golden Knights lead series 3-1)
St. Louis 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)
(Canucks lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 2 (1st game)
Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 5 (2nd game)
Cleveland 8 Detroit 5
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 2
Houston 3 Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 2
National League
Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 4 Miami 0
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 5
Arizona 5 San Diego 4
Interleague
Washington 6 Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox 7 St. Louis 2
Colorado 10 Texas 6
L.A. Dodgers 8 L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 15 San Francisco 3
---
