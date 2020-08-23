Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

At Toronto

Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

At Edmonton

Vancouver at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

(Celtics lead series 2-0)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

(Clippers lead series 2-1)

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

(Raptors lead series 3-0)

Denver vs. Utah, 9 p.m.

(Jazz lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Boston (Godley 0-2) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Meija 0-1) at Washington (Sanchez 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (Morejon 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you