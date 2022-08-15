Sunday's Games
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
At Edmonton
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Finland 9 Slovakia 3
Latvia 5 Czechia 2
United States 3 Sweden 2
--
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 7 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3
Houston 6 Oakland 3
Texas 5 Seattle 3
L.A. Angels 4 Minnesota 2
Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 6 Washington 0
Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 5
Atlanta 3 Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 6 Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 3
Arizona 7 Colorado 4
San Francisco 8 Pittsburgh 7
INTERLEAGUE
Kansas City 4 L.A. Dodgers 0
--
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Minnesota 2 Nashville 1
Salt Lake 2 Seattle 1
--
NFL PRE-SEASON
Las Vegas 26 Minnesota 20
--
