Sunday's Games
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 3 Minnesota 2 (10 innings)
Cleveland 1 Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7 Detroit 0
Kansas City 13 Boston 5.
Chicago White Sox 8 Texas 2
Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 13 Washington 1
Cincinnati 4 Milwaukee 2 (10 innings)
Miami 3 Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 5 Atlanta 2
Arizona 6 Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 0
INTERLEAGUE
Pittsburgh 8 Baltimore 1
St. Louis 12 N.Y. Yankees 9
San Francisco 6 Oakland 4
---
