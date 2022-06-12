Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Cleveland 6 Oakland 3

Toronto 6 Detroit 0

Baltimore 10 Kansas City 7

Tampa Bay 6 Minnesota 0

Texas 8 Chicago White Sox 6 (10 innings)

Boston 2 Seattle 0

National League

Arizona 13 Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 4 Washington 1

Atlanta 5 Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 7 St. Louis 6

San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 0

Colorado 4 San Diego 2

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 18 Chicago Cubs 4

Houston 9 Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4 L.A. Angels 1

---

MLS

New England 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.