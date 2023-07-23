Sunday's Scoreboard
CFL
Ottawa 43 Calgary 41 (OT)
---
FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Group Stage
Sweden 2 South Africa 1
Netherlands 1 Portugal 0
France 0 Jamaica 0
---
MLS/LIGA MX LEAGUES CUP
Atlas 1 New York City FC 0
Nashville 2 Colorado 1
Minnesota 4 Puebla 0
Cincinnati 3 Sporting Kansas City 3
(Cincinnati wins 4-2 on penalties)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 8 Kansas City 5
Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 4 (12 innings)
Houston 3 Oakland 2
Interleague
Philadelphia 8 Cleveland 5 (10 innings)
Detroit 3 San Diego 1
Texas 8 L.A. Dodgers 4
L.A. Angels 7 Pittsburgh 5
Boston 6 N.Y. Mets 1
National League
Miami 3 Colorado 2 (10 innings)
Washington 6 San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 7 Arizona 3
Atlanta 4 Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 7 St. Louis 2
---
