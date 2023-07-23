Sunday's Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 43 Calgary 41 (OT)

---

FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Group Stage

Sweden 2 South Africa 1

Netherlands 1 Portugal 0

France 0 Jamaica 0

---

MLS/LIGA MX LEAGUES CUP

Atlas 1 New York City FC 0

Nashville 2 Colorado 1

Minnesota 4 Puebla 0

Cincinnati 3 Sporting Kansas City 3

(Cincinnati wins 4-2 on penalties)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 8 Kansas City 5

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 4 (12 innings)

Houston 3 Oakland 2

Interleague

Philadelphia 8 Cleveland 5 (10 innings)

Detroit 3 San Diego 1

Texas 8 L.A. Dodgers 4

L.A. Angels 7 Pittsburgh 5

Boston 6 N.Y. Mets 1

National League

Miami 3 Colorado 2 (10 innings)

Washington 6 San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 7 Arizona 3

Atlanta 4 Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 7 St. Louis 2

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you