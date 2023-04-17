Sunday's scoreboard

Women's World Hockey Championship

Gold-medal game

United States 6 Canada 3

Bronze-medal game

Czechia 3 Switzerland 2

Fifth-place game

Finland 3 Sweden 1

---

AHL

Toronto 7 Belleville 2

Chicago 5 Manitoba 4 (OT)

Rochester 4 Cleveland 1

Providence 7 Springfield 3

Iowa 5 Texas 2

Rockford 4 Milwaukee 1

---

MLB

Interleague

Washington 7 Cleveland 6

Atlanta 5 Kansas City 4

N.Y. Mets 4 Oakland 3

Seattle 1 Colorado 0

American League

Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 1

Boston 2 LA. Angels 1

NY Yankees 2 Minnesota 0

Baltimore 8 Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 9 Houston 1

National League

Arizona 5 Miami 0

Philadelphia 14 Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Milwaukee 1 San Diego 0

---

NBA

First-Round Playoffs

L.A. Lakers 128 Memphis 112

(Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Miami 130 Milwaukee 117

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

L.A. Clippers 115 Phoenix 110

(L.A. leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Denver 109 Minnesota 80

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

MLS

Los Angeles FC 3 LA Galaxy 2

---

