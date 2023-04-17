Sunday's scoreboard
Women's World Hockey Championship
Gold-medal game
United States 6 Canada 3
Bronze-medal game
Czechia 3 Switzerland 2
Fifth-place game
Finland 3 Sweden 1
AHL
Toronto 7 Belleville 2
Chicago 5 Manitoba 4 (OT)
Rochester 4 Cleveland 1
Providence 7 Springfield 3
Iowa 5 Texas 2
Rockford 4 Milwaukee 1
MLB
Interleague
Washington 7 Cleveland 6
Atlanta 5 Kansas City 4
N.Y. Mets 4 Oakland 3
Seattle 1 Colorado 0
American League
Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 1
Boston 2 LA. Angels 1
NY Yankees 2 Minnesota 0
Baltimore 8 Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 9 Houston 1
National League
Arizona 5 Miami 0
Philadelphia 14 Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
Milwaukee 1 San Diego 0
NBA
First-Round Playoffs
L.A. Lakers 128 Memphis 112
(Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Miami 130 Milwaukee 117
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
L.A. Clippers 115 Phoenix 110
(L.A. leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Denver 109 Minnesota 80
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
MLS
Los Angeles FC 3 LA Galaxy 2
