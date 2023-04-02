Sunday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 6 New Jersey 1

Detroit 5 Toronto 2

Los Angeles 4 Vancouver 1

Calgary 5 Anaheim 4

Columbus 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 5 Washington 2

Boston 4 St. Louis 3 (SO)

Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 2

Carolina 2 N.Y. Islanders 1

---

AHL

Toronto 6 Belleville 2

Hershey 3 Cleveland 0

Lehigh Valley 3 Bridgeport 2

Utica 5 Syracuse 4 (SO)

Chicago 5 Milwaukee 2

San Diego 4 Iowa 2

Rockford 5 Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 2 Ontario 1

---

MLB

Interleague

St. Louis 9 Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 6 San Francisco 0

Texas 2 Philadelphia 1

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 1

Boston 9 Baltimore 5

Minnesota 7 Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 6 Houston 3

L.A. Angels 6 Oakland 0

Cleveland 6 Seattle 5

National League

Washington 4 Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 1

Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9 Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 3 Colorado 1

Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

---

NBA

Toronto 128 Charlotte 108

Portland 107 Minnesota 105

Brooklyn 111 Utah 110

Chicago 128 Memphis 107

New York 118 Washington 109

Orlando 128 Detroit 102

San Antonio 142 Sacramento 134

Atlanta 132 Dallas 130 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 134 Houston 109

Phoenix 128 Oklahoma City 118

Cleveland 115 Indiana 105

Milwaukee 117 Philadelphia 104

Denver 112 Golden State 110

---

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship

Championship Game

LSU 102 Iowa 85

---

NLL

Georgia 17 Halifax 7

Philadelphia 14 Rochester 13 (OT)

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you