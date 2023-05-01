Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida 4 Boston 3 (OT)

(Florida wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

Seattle 2 Colorado 1

(Seattle wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

Manitoba 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)

(Best-of-five series tied 1-0)

Rochester 4 Syracuse 0

(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)

Texas 4 Rockford 1

(Texas leads best-of-five series 2-0)

Colorado 1 Coachella Valley 0 (OT)

(Colorado leads best-of-five series 2-1)

---

NBA

Playoffs

Miami 108 New York 101

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Golden State 120 Sacramento 100

(Golden State wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

---

MLB

Interleague

L.A. Angels 3 Milwaukee 0

Oakland 5 Cincinnati 4

Houston 4 Philadelphia 3

American League

Seattle 10 Toronto 8 (10 innings)

Boston 7 Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5 Detroit 3

Minnesota 8 Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 12 Tampa Bay 9

Texas 15 N.Y. Yankees 2

National League

Miami 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7 Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 12 Arizona 4

San Diego 6 San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 6 St. Louis 3

---

MLS

FC Dallas 0 Minnesota 0

---

