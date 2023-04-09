Sunday's Games

Women's World Hockey Championship

Finland 4 Sweden 2

United States 6 Czechia 2

Germany 3 France 0

---

Men's World Curling Championship

Gold medal

Scotland 9 Canada 3

Bronze medal

Switzerland 11 Italy 3

---

NHL

Boston 5 Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Henderson 3 Coachella Valley 2 (OT)

---

MLB

Interleague

Pittsburgh 1 Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 8 Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 3 Kansas City 1

American League

Toronto 12 L.A. Angels 11 (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 5 Baltimore 3

Boston 4 Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11 Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Baltimore 3

Cleveland 7 Seattle 6

Houston 5 Minnesota 1

National League

Cincinnati 6 Philadelphia 4

Miami 7 N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 1

Colorado 7 Washington 6

Arizona 11 L.A. Dodgers 6

San Diego 10 Atlanta 2

---

NBA

Toronto 121 Milwaukee 105

Boston 120 Atlanta 114

Charlotte 106 Cleveland 95

Chicago 103 Detroit 81

Houston 114 Washington 109

Philadelphia 134 Brooklyn 105

Indiana 141 New York 136

Miami 123 Orlando 110

Golden State 157 Portland 101

L.A. Clippers 119 Phoenix 114

Oklahoma City 115 Memphis 100

Minnesota 113 New Orleans 108

Denver 109 Sacramento 95

San Antonio 138 Dallas 117

L.A. Lakers 128 Utah 117

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you