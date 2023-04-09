Sunday's Games
Women's World Hockey Championship
Finland 4 Sweden 2
United States 6 Czechia 2
Germany 3 France 0
---
Men's World Curling Championship
Gold medal
Scotland 9 Canada 3
Bronze medal
Switzerland 11 Italy 3
---
NHL
Boston 5 Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Henderson 3 Coachella Valley 2 (OT)
---
MLB
Interleague
Pittsburgh 1 Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 8 Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 3 Kansas City 1
American League
Toronto 12 L.A. Angels 11 (10 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 5 Baltimore 3
Boston 4 Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 11 Oakland 0
Cleveland 7 Seattle 6
Houston 5 Minnesota 1
National League
Cincinnati 6 Philadelphia 4
Miami 7 N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 1
Colorado 7 Washington 6
Arizona 11 L.A. Dodgers 6
San Diego 10 Atlanta 2
---
NBA
Toronto 121 Milwaukee 105
Boston 120 Atlanta 114
Charlotte 106 Cleveland 95
Chicago 103 Detroit 81
Houston 114 Washington 109
Philadelphia 134 Brooklyn 105
Indiana 141 New York 136
Miami 123 Orlando 110
Golden State 157 Portland 101
L.A. Clippers 119 Phoenix 114
Oklahoma City 115 Memphis 100
Minnesota 113 New Orleans 108
Denver 109 Sacramento 95
San Antonio 138 Dallas 117
L.A. Lakers 128 Utah 117
---
