Sunday's Scoreboard

NFL Playoffs

Divisional Round

Cincinnati 27 Buffalo 10

San Francisco 19 Dallas 12

---

NHL

Winnipeg 5 Philadelphia 3

Boston 4 San Jose 0

New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

Los Angeles 2 Chicago 1

Arizona 4 Vegas 1

---

AHL

Manitoba 4 Texas 3 (OT)

Hartford 4 Providence 3 (OT)

Cleveland 5 Charlotte 2

Colorado 4 Henderson 3

Coachella Valley 4 San Diego 2

---

NBA

Toronto 125 New York 116

Brooklyn 120 Golden State 116

L.A. Lakers 121 Portland 112

L.A. Clippers 112 Dallas 98

Miami 100 New Orleans 96

Phoenix 112 Memphis 110

Oklahoma City 101 Denver 99

---

