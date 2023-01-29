Sunday's Games
NFL Conference Championships
NFC
Philadelphia 31 San Francisco 7
AFC
Kansas City 23 Cincinnati 20
---
NHL
Toronto 5 Washington 1
Carolina 4 Boston 1
---
AHL
Calgary 4 Ontario 1
Tucson 5 Abbotsford 2
Manitoba 3 Toronto 2
Bridgeport 2 Hershey 0
Syracuse 4 Providence 0
Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 3
---
NBA
Charlotte 122 Miami 117
Memphis 112 Indiana 100
Cleveland 122 L.A. Clippers 99
Milwaukee 135 New Orleans 110
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2023.
