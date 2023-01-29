Sunday's Games

NFL Conference Championships

NFC

Philadelphia 31 San Francisco 7

AFC

Kansas City 23 Cincinnati 20

---

NHL

Toronto 5 Washington 1

Carolina 4 Boston 1

---

AHL

Calgary 4 Ontario 1

Tucson 5 Abbotsford 2

Manitoba 3 Toronto 2

Bridgeport 2 Hershey 0

Syracuse 4 Providence 0

Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 3

---

NBA

Charlotte 122 Miami 117

Memphis 112 Indiana 100

Cleveland 122 L.A. Clippers 99

Milwaukee 135 New Orleans 110

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press

