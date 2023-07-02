Sunday's Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

Kansas City 8 L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 14 Colorado 9

L.A. Angels 5 Arizona 2

Cleveland 8 Chicago Cubs 6 (10 innings)

American League

Boston 5 Toronto 4

Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 6

Baltimore 2 Minnesota 1

Houston 5 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 8 Oakland 7

National League

Atlanta 6 Miami 3

Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 3

Washington 5 Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 4 San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets 8 San Francisco 4

MLS

Atlanta United 2 Philadelphia 0

CANADIAN ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Ottawa 99 Winnipeg 86

Niagara 90 Saskatchewan 75

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

