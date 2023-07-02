Sunday's Scoreboard
MLB
Interleague
Kansas City 8 L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Detroit 14 Colorado 9
L.A. Angels 5 Arizona 2
Cleveland 8 Chicago Cubs 6 (10 innings)
American League
Boston 5 Toronto 4
Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 6
Baltimore 2 Minnesota 1
Houston 5 Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 8 Oakland 7
National League
Atlanta 6 Miami 3
Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 3
Washington 5 Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 4 San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets 8 San Francisco 4
---
MLS
Atlanta United 2 Philadelphia 0
----
CANADIAN ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Ottawa 99 Winnipeg 86
Niagara 90 Saskatchewan 75
---
