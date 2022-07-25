Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Toronto 31 Saskatchewan 21
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 0
Toronto 8 Boston 4
Minnesota 9 Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 3
Kansas City 4 Tampa Bay 2
Texas 11 Oakland 8
Houston 8 Seattle 5
National League
Chicago Cubs 4 Philadelphia 3
Miami 6 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)
Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 10 Colorado 9
L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 4
Washington 4 Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 8 San Diego 5
Interleague
L.A. Angels 9 Atlanta 1
---
Major League Soccer
New York Red Bulls 4 Austin FC 3
L.A. Galaxy 2 Atlanta 0
--
