Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto 31 Saskatchewan 21

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 0

Toronto 8 Boston 4

Minnesota 9 Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 3

Kansas City 4 Tampa Bay 2

Texas 11 Oakland 8

Houston 8 Seattle 5

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Philadelphia 3

Miami 6 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 10 Colorado 9

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 4

Washington 4 Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 8 San Diego 5

Interleague

L.A. Angels 9 Atlanta 1

---

Major League Soccer

New York Red Bulls 4 Austin FC 3

L.A. Galaxy 2 Atlanta 0

--

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.