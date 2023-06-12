Sunday's Scoreboard
CFL
Saskatchewan 17 Edmonton 13
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Minnesota 6
Baltimore 11 Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 7 Texas 3
Cleveland 5 Houston 0
L.A. Angels 9 Seattle 4
Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (10 innings)
National League
Philadelphia 7 L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 6 Atlanta 2
Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 3
Colorado 5 San Diego 4
San Francisco 13 Chicago Cubs 3
Interleague
Arizona 7 Detroit 5
Miami 6 Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 8 Milwaukee 6
---
MLS
St. Louis 1 L.A. Galaxy 1
Portland 1 Dallas 0
---
