Sunday's Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 17 Edmonton 13

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Minnesota 6

Baltimore 11 Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 7 Texas 3

Cleveland 5 Houston 0

L.A. Angels 9 Seattle 4

Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (10 innings)

National League

Philadelphia 7 L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 6 Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 3

Colorado 5 San Diego 4

San Francisco 13 Chicago Cubs 3

Interleague

Arizona 7 Detroit 5

Miami 6 Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 8 Milwaukee 6

---

MLS

St. Louis 1 L.A. Galaxy 1

Portland 1 Dallas 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you