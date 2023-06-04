Sunday's Scoreboard
Memorial Cup Final
Quebec 5 Seattle 0
---
NBA Finals
Miami 111 Denver 108
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 6 N.Y. Mets 4
Miami 7 Oakland 5
Kansas City 2 Colorado 0
Baltimore 8 San Francisco 3
N.Y. Yankees 4 L.A. Dodgers 1
American League
Tampa Bay 6 Boston 2
Cleveland 2 Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 6 Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 2 Houston 1
Texas 12 Seattle 3
National League
Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 11 Washington 3
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8 Arizona 5
Chicago Cubs 7 San Diego 1
---
