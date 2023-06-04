Sunday's Scoreboard

Memorial Cup Final

Quebec 5 Seattle 0

---

NBA Finals

Miami 111 Denver 108

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 6 N.Y. Mets 4

Miami 7 Oakland 5

Kansas City 2 Colorado 0

Baltimore 8 San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 4 L.A. Dodgers 1

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Boston 2

Cleveland 2 Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 6 Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 2 Houston 1

Texas 12 Seattle 3

National League

Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 11 Washington 3

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8 Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 7 San Diego 1

---

