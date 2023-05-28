Sunday's scoreboard

World Men's Hockey Championship

Gold-Medal Game

At Tampere, Finland

Canada 5 Germany 2

Bronze-Medal Game

Latvia 4 United States 3 (OT)

---

Memorial Cup

At Kamloops, B.C.

Preliminary Round

Kamloops 10 Peterborough 2

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Minnesota 0

Baltimore 3 Texas 2

Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 5 (10 innings)

Houston 10 Oakland 1

National League

Milwaukee 7 San Francisco 5

Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 11 N.Y. Mets 10

Atlanta 11 Philadelphia 4

Interleague

Tampa Bay 11 L.A. Dodgers 10

N.Y. Yankees 10 San Diego 7

Cleveland 4 St. Louis 3

Kansas City 3 Washington 2

Miami 2 L.A. Angels 0

Arizona 4 Boston 2

Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 3 (10 innings)

---

MLS

Sporting KC 4 Portland 1

Nashville 3 Columbus 1

---

