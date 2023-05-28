Sunday's scoreboard
World Men's Hockey Championship
Gold-Medal Game
At Tampere, Finland
Canada 5 Germany 2
Bronze-Medal Game
Latvia 4 United States 3 (OT)
---
Memorial Cup
At Kamloops, B.C.
Preliminary Round
Kamloops 10 Peterborough 2
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Minnesota 0
Baltimore 3 Texas 2
Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 5 (10 innings)
Houston 10 Oakland 1
National League
Milwaukee 7 San Francisco 5
Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 11 N.Y. Mets 10
Atlanta 11 Philadelphia 4
Interleague
Tampa Bay 11 L.A. Dodgers 10
N.Y. Yankees 10 San Diego 7
Cleveland 4 St. Louis 3
Kansas City 3 Washington 2
Miami 2 L.A. Angels 0
Arizona 4 Boston 2
Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 3 (10 innings)
---
MLS
Sporting KC 4 Portland 1
Nashville 3 Columbus 1
---
