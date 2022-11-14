Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
East Final
Toronto 34 Montreal 27
West Final
Winnipeg 28 B.C. 20
---
NFL
Tampa Bay 21 Seattle 16
Minnesota 33 Buffalo 30 (OT)
Green Bay 31 Dallas 28 (OT)
San Francisco 22 L.A. Chargers 16
Miami 39 Cleveland 17
Tennessee 17 Denver 10
Detroit 31 Chicago 30
N.Y. Giants 24 Houston 16
Kansas City 27 Jacksonville 17
Pittsburgh 20 New Orleans 10
Indianapolis 25 Las Vegas 20
Arizona 27 L.A. Rams 17
--
NHL
Winnipeg 3 Seattle 2 (OT)
Boston 5 Vancouver 2
Dallas 5 Philadelphia 1
San Jose 3 Minnesota 2 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Arizona 1
Tampa Bay 6 Washington 3
---
AHL
Manitoba 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Hershey 4 Laval 1
San Diego 4 Ontario 1
Providence 5 Charlotte 3
Milwaukee 6 Chicago 3
Colorado 3 San Jose 1
Rockford 5 Texas 4
---
NBA
Oklahoma City 145 New York 135
Washington 102 Memphis 92
Minnesota 129 Cleveland 124
Philadelphia 105 Utah 98
Denver 126 Chicago 103
Sacramento 122 Golden State 115
L.A. Lakers 116 Brooklyn 103
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2022.
