Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

East Final

Toronto 34 Montreal 27

West Final

Winnipeg 28 B.C. 20

---

NFL

Tampa Bay 21 Seattle 16

Minnesota 33 Buffalo 30 (OT)

Green Bay 31 Dallas 28 (OT)

San Francisco 22 L.A. Chargers 16

Miami 39 Cleveland 17

Tennessee 17 Denver 10

Detroit 31 Chicago 30

N.Y. Giants 24 Houston 16

Kansas City 27 Jacksonville 17

Pittsburgh 20 New Orleans 10

Indianapolis 25 Las Vegas 20

Arizona 27 L.A. Rams 17

--

NHL

Winnipeg 3 Seattle 2 (OT)

Boston 5 Vancouver 2

Dallas 5 Philadelphia 1

San Jose 3 Minnesota 2 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 6 Washington 3

---

AHL

Manitoba 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Hershey 4 Laval 1

San Diego 4 Ontario 1

Providence 5 Charlotte 3

Milwaukee 6 Chicago 3

Colorado 3 San Jose 1

Rockford 5 Texas 4

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 145 New York 135

Washington 102 Memphis 92

Minnesota 129 Cleveland 124

Philadelphia 105 Utah 98

Denver 126 Chicago 103

Sacramento 122 Golden State 115

L.A. Lakers 116 Brooklyn 103

---

