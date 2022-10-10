Sunday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Wild-Card Series | National League
San Diego 6 N.Y. Mets 0
(San Diego wins best-of-three series 2-1)
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
N.Y. Giants 27 Green Bay 22
New England 29 Detroit 0
Buffalo 38 Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Jets 40 Miami 17
Tampa Bay 21 Atlanta 15
New Orleans 39 Seattle 32
Houston 13 Jacksonville 6
Tennessee 21 Washington 17
Minnesota 29 Chicago 22
L.A. Chargers 30 Cleveland 28
San Francisco 37 Carolina 15
Dallas 22 L.A. Rams 10
Philadelphia 20 Arizona 17
Baltimore 19 Cincinnati 17
---
NBA Pre-season
Chicago 115 Toronto 98
New Orleans 111 San Antonio 97
Oklahoma City 144 Maccabi Ra'anana 97
L.A. Lakers 124 Golden State 121
Sacramento 126 Portland 94
Minnesota 119 L.A. Clippers 117
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Minnesota 2 Vancouver 0
Montreal 3 Miami 1
Philadelphia 4 Toronto 0
New York City 2 Atlanta 1
Chicago 1 New England 1
Cincinnati 5 D.C. United 2
N.Y. Red Bulls 2 Charlotte 0
Orlando 2 Columbus 1
Austin 1 Colorado 1
Dallas 2 Sporting KC 1
L.A. Galaxy 3 Houston 1
Nashville 1 LAFC 0
Real Salt Lake 3 Portland 1
Seattle 2 San Jose 2
---
ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE
Kingston 5 Kitchener 2
Sarnia 6 Soo 2
Saginaw 5 Sudbury 2
---
QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Sherbrooke 6 Baie-Comeau 2
Chicoutimi 6 Blainville-Broisbriand 2
Moncton 6 Drummondville 3
---
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 1
Portland 5 Spokane 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.
