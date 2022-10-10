Sunday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Wild-Card Series | National League

San Diego 6 N.Y. Mets 0

(San Diego wins best-of-three series 2-1)

---

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

N.Y. Giants 27 Green Bay 22

New England 29 Detroit 0

Buffalo 38 Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Jets 40 Miami 17

Tampa Bay 21 Atlanta 15

New Orleans 39 Seattle 32

Houston 13 Jacksonville 6

Tennessee 21 Washington 17

Minnesota 29 Chicago 22

L.A. Chargers 30 Cleveland 28

San Francisco 37 Carolina 15

Dallas 22 L.A. Rams 10

Philadelphia 20 Arizona 17

Baltimore 19 Cincinnati 17

---

NBA Pre-season

Chicago 115 Toronto 98

New Orleans 111 San Antonio 97

Oklahoma City 144 Maccabi Ra'anana 97

L.A. Lakers 124 Golden State 121

Sacramento 126 Portland 94

Minnesota 119 L.A. Clippers 117

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Minnesota 2 Vancouver 0

Montreal 3 Miami 1

Philadelphia 4 Toronto 0

New York City 2 Atlanta 1

Chicago 1 New England 1

Cincinnati 5 D.C. United 2

N.Y. Red Bulls 2 Charlotte 0

Orlando 2 Columbus 1

Austin 1 Colorado 1

Dallas 2 Sporting KC 1

L.A. Galaxy 3 Houston 1

Nashville 1 LAFC 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Portland 1

Seattle 2 San Jose 2

---

ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kingston 5 Kitchener 2

Sarnia 6 Soo 2

Saginaw 5 Sudbury 2

---

QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Sherbrooke 6 Baie-Comeau 2

Chicoutimi 6 Blainville-Broisbriand 2

Moncton 6 Drummondville 3

---

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 1

Portland 5 Spokane 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.