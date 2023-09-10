Sunday's Scoreboard

FIBA Men's World Cup

Bronze-medal game

Canada 127 United States 118 (OT)

Gold-medal game

Germany 83 Serbia 77

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Kansas City 2

Texas 9 Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 6 Seattle 3

Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7 Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 2 Cleveland 1

National League

Miami 5 Philadelphia 4

L.A. Dodgers 7 Washington 3

Atlanta 5 Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 7 St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5 Arizona 2

San Francisco 6 Colorado 3

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 4 Milwaukee 3 (13 innings)

N.Y. Mets 2 Minnesota 0

Houston 12 San Diego 2

---

NFL

Washington 20 Arizona 16

Atlanta 24 Carolina 10

Cleveland 24 Cincinnati 3

Baltimore 25 Houston 9

Jacksonville 31 Indianapolis 21

San Francisco 30 Pittsburgh 7

Tampa Bay 20 Minnesota 17

New Orleans 16 Tennessee 15

Green Bay 38 Chicago 20

L.A. Rams 30 Seattle 13

Las Vegas 17 Denver 16

Miami 36 L.A. Chargers 34

Philadelphia 25 New England 20

Dallas 40 N.Y. Giants 0

---

MLS

L.A. Galaxy 2 St. Louis 2

---

