Sunday's Scoreboard
FIBA Men's World Cup
Bronze-medal game
Canada 127 United States 118 (OT)
Gold-medal game
Germany 83 Serbia 77
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Kansas City 2
Texas 9 Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 6 Seattle 3
Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7 Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 2 Cleveland 1
National League
Miami 5 Philadelphia 4
L.A. Dodgers 7 Washington 3
Atlanta 5 Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 7 St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 5 Arizona 2
San Francisco 6 Colorado 3
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 4 Milwaukee 3 (13 innings)
N.Y. Mets 2 Minnesota 0
Houston 12 San Diego 2
---
NFL
Washington 20 Arizona 16
Atlanta 24 Carolina 10
Cleveland 24 Cincinnati 3
Baltimore 25 Houston 9
Jacksonville 31 Indianapolis 21
San Francisco 30 Pittsburgh 7
Tampa Bay 20 Minnesota 17
New Orleans 16 Tennessee 15
Green Bay 38 Chicago 20
L.A. Rams 30 Seattle 13
Las Vegas 17 Denver 16
Miami 36 L.A. Chargers 34
Philadelphia 25 New England 20
Dallas 40 N.Y. Giants 0
---
MLS
L.A. Galaxy 2 St. Louis 2
---
