Sunday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6 Baltimore 3
Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 7 (11 innings)
Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 1
Washington 6 Miami 1
Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 10 Minnesota 3
Kansas City 13 Seattle 12
Cleveland 10 Texas 4
San Diego 13 Colorado 6
San Francisco 3 Arizona 2
N.Y. Mets 13 Oakland 4
L.A. Dodgers 4 St. Louis 1
N.Y. Yankees 2 Boston 0
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 37 New England 26
Miami 21 Buffalo 19
Cincinnati 27 N.Y. Jets 12
Minnesota 28 Detroit 24
Chicago 23 Houston 20
Indianapolis 20 Kansas City 17
Tennessee 24 Las Vegas 22
Carolina 22 New Orleans 14
Philadelphia 24 Washington 8
Jacksonville 38 L.A. Chargers 10
Atlanta 27 Seattle 23
Green Bay 14 Tampa Bay 12
L.A. Rams 20 Arizona 12
Denver 11 San Francisco 10
---
NHL pre-season
Edmonton 4 Winnipeg 0
Calgary 3 Vancouver 2 (In Vancouver, OT, split squad)
Calgary 4 Vancouver 0 (In Calgary, split squad)
Pittsburgh 3 Columbus 2 (OT)
Buffalo 4 Washington 3 (OT)
Minnesota 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
Anaheim 3 Arizona 2
San Jose 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)
Columbus 5 Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 3 Vegas 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2022.
