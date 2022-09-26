Sunday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6 Baltimore 3

Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 7 (11 innings)

Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 1

Washington 6 Miami 1

Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 10 Minnesota 3

Kansas City 13 Seattle 12

Cleveland 10 Texas 4

San Diego 13 Colorado 6

San Francisco 3 Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 13 Oakland 4

L.A. Dodgers 4 St. Louis 1

N.Y. Yankees 2 Boston 0

---

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore 37 New England 26

Miami 21 Buffalo 19

Cincinnati 27 N.Y. Jets 12

Minnesota 28 Detroit 24

Chicago 23 Houston 20

Indianapolis 20 Kansas City 17

Tennessee 24 Las Vegas 22

Carolina 22 New Orleans 14

Philadelphia 24 Washington 8

Jacksonville 38 L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 27 Seattle 23

Green Bay 14 Tampa Bay 12

L.A. Rams 20 Arizona 12

Denver 11 San Francisco 10

---

NHL pre-season

Edmonton 4 Winnipeg 0

Calgary 3 Vancouver 2 (In Vancouver, OT, split squad)

Calgary 4 Vancouver 0 (In Calgary, split squad)

Pittsburgh 3 Columbus 2 (OT)

Buffalo 4 Washington 3 (OT)

Minnesota 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Anaheim 3 Arizona 2

San Jose 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Columbus 5 Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 3 Vegas 1

---

