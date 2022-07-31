Sunday's Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 23 Toronto 13

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 4 Detroit 1

Kansas City 8 N.Y. Yankees 6

Cleveland 5 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 4 Oakland 1

Houston 3 Seattle 2 (10 innings)

Texas 5 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Atlanta 1 Arizona 0

Philadelphia 8 Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 5 Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 9 Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 3

San Francisco 4 Chicago Cubs 0

Interleague

Boston 7 Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 3 Baltimore 2

San Diego 3 Minnesota 2

---

MLS

D.C. United 2 Orlando City 1

----

