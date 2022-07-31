Sunday's Scoreboard
CFL
Ottawa 23 Toronto 13
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 4 Detroit 1
Kansas City 8 N.Y. Yankees 6
Cleveland 5 Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 4 Oakland 1
Houston 3 Seattle 2 (10 innings)
Texas 5 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Atlanta 1 Arizona 0
Philadelphia 8 Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 5 Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 9 Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 3
San Francisco 4 Chicago Cubs 0
Interleague
Boston 7 Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 3 Baltimore 2
San Diego 3 Minnesota 2
---
MLS
D.C. United 2 Orlando City 1
----
