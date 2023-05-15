Sunday's Games

NHL playoffs

Second Round

Vegas 5 Edmonton 2

(Vegas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

Canada 5 Slovakia 2

United States 7 Hungary 1

Denmark 4 France 3 (OT)

Switzerland 3 Norway 0

Sweden 5 Austria 0

Czechia 5 Kazakhstan 1

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 112 Philadelphia 88

(Boston wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

---

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Toronto 6 Atlanta 5

Pittsburgh 4 Baltimore 0

Minnesota 16 Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 9 Kansas City 6

St. Louis 9 Boston 1

American League

Cleveland 4 L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 8 Yankees 7

Detroit 5 Seattle 3

Houston 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 11 Oakland 3

National League

Miami 3 Cincinnati 1

Colorado 4 Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 0

Arizona 2 San Francisco 1

Washington 3 N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 2, 2nd game

---

MLS

L.A. Galaxy 2 San Jose 1

---

