Sunday's Games
NHL playoffs
Second Round
Vegas 5 Edmonton 2
(Vegas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
---
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
Canada 5 Slovakia 2
United States 7 Hungary 1
Denmark 4 France 3 (OT)
Switzerland 3 Norway 0
Sweden 5 Austria 0
Czechia 5 Kazakhstan 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston 112 Philadelphia 88
(Boston wins best-of-seven series 4-3)
---
Major League Baseball
Interleague
Toronto 6 Atlanta 5
Pittsburgh 4 Baltimore 0
Minnesota 16 Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 9 Kansas City 6
St. Louis 9 Boston 1
American League
Cleveland 4 L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 8 Yankees 7
Detroit 5 Seattle 3
Houston 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 11 Oakland 3
National League
Miami 3 Cincinnati 1
Colorado 4 Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 0
Arizona 2 San Francisco 1
Washington 3 N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 2, 2nd game
---
MLS
L.A. Galaxy 2 San Jose 1
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.