Sunday's Games

NHL

Detroit 3 Boston 1

Anaheim 3 Buffalo 2

N.Y. Rangers 4 Los Angeles 1

Winnipeg 5 Chicago 2

Colorado 3 Minnesota 2

---

AHL

Binghamton 4 Cleveland 0

Bridgeport 2 Providence 1

Hershey 5 Lehigh Valley 2

Grand Rapids 5 Texas 1

Iowa 7 Stockton 4

Toronto 5 Laval 2

San Diego 4 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

Boston 112 Oklahoma City 111

Philadelphia 118 Chicago 111

Memphis 106 Washington 99

Atlanta 140 New York 135 (2OT)

Utah 114 Houston 113

L.A. Clippers 133 Cleveland 92

Portland 115 Miami 109

---

NLL

Vancouver 11 Rochester 10 (OT)

Toronto 13 Buffalo 9

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you