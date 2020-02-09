Sunday's Games
NHL
Detroit 3 Boston 1
Anaheim 3 Buffalo 2
N.Y. Rangers 4 Los Angeles 1
Winnipeg 5 Chicago 2
Colorado 3 Minnesota 2
---
AHL
Binghamton 4 Cleveland 0
Bridgeport 2 Providence 1
Hershey 5 Lehigh Valley 2
Grand Rapids 5 Texas 1
Iowa 7 Stockton 4
Toronto 5 Laval 2
San Diego 4 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA
Boston 112 Oklahoma City 111
Philadelphia 118 Chicago 111
Memphis 106 Washington 99
Atlanta 140 New York 135 (2OT)
Utah 114 Houston 113
L.A. Clippers 133 Cleveland 92
Portland 115 Miami 109
---
NLL
Vancouver 11 Rochester 10 (OT)
Toronto 13 Buffalo 9
---
