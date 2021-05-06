TORONTO - The Manitoba Moose extended their point streak to nine games with a 4-3 win over the Toronto Marlies in American Hockey League action on Thursday.
Ty Pelton-Byce, Nelson Nogier, Jeff Malott, Dylan Samberg and Cole Maier scored for the Moose (16-11-2-1).
Manitoba's point streak includes eight wins and a shootout loss.
Rourke Chartier, Pavel Gogolev and Nick Robertson scored for the Marlies (11-14-0-1).
The same teams square off again on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.