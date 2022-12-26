MONCTON, N.B. - Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.
Lorenzo Canonica and Jeremy Jabola also scored for Switzerland (1-0-0). Jonas Taibel had two assists, while Kevin Pasche stopped 14 shots.
Konsta Kapanen and Kalle Vaisanen replied for Finland (0-0-1). Aku Koskenvuo made 24 saves.
Finland entered the tournament having been the runners-up at the last world juniors, falling to Canada 3-2 in overtime in August. The tournament was rescheduled due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Filip Bystedt and Isak Rosen each had two goals and an assist as Sweden got off to a blazing start with an 11-0 drubbing of Austria later Monday.
Carl Lindbom had 13 saves in earning a shutout, while also dishing out an assist for Sweden (1-0-0).
Thomas Pfarrmaier stopped 23-of-29 shots in 30:28 of action before being pulled for Benedikt Oschgan, who allowed five goals on 22 shots for Austria (0-1-0).
The United States were scheduled to take on Latvia and Canada begins its title defence against Czechia later in the day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2022.
