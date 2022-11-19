EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Sarah Bujold, Kelly Babstock and Madison Packer scored two goals apiece to lift the Metropolitan Riveters to a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Six in the Premier Hockey Federation on Saturday.
Kati Tabin, Brittany Howard and Emma Woods scored for Toronto, in the team's first road trip of the regular season.
The two teams meet again on Sunday at The Rink at American Dream.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2022.
