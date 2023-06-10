TORONTO - Taiwan's C.T. Pan is the third-round leader at the RBC Canadian Open at 14-under par.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is in a six-way tie for second, two strokes back, as he looks for a third consecutive title at the men's national golf championship.
He's in a group with Americans Mark Hubbard, Harry Higgs and Andrew Novak, as well as England's Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.
Nick Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., fired a 9-under 63 to set a new course record at Oakdale Golf and Country Club to rocket up the leaderboard into a four-way tie for sixth.
Taylor surpassed the record of 8-under that England's Tyrrell Hatton matched in Friday's second round.
Oakdale actually has 27 holes on its property and is using a composite course for the PGA Tour event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.
