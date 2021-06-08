The 2021 racing season at Fort Erie Racetrack is scheduled to begin next week.
The '21 campaign will formally open Tuesday with a special post time of 3 p.m. ET and run through Oct. 26. For the second straight year, racing will begin without spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Fort Erie will stage the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes - the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown - on Sept. 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.
