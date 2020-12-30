Winners of The Canadian Press team of the year award:

2020 _ Canadian world junior hockey team

2019 _ Toronto Raptors

2018 _ Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, figure skating

2017 _ Canadian under-19 men's basketball team

2016 _ Canadian women's swim team

2015 _ Toronto Blue Jays

2014 _ Olympic men's hockey team

2013 _ Saskatchewan Roughriders

2012 _ Canadian women's soccer team

2011 _ British Columbia Lions

2010 _ Olympic men's hockey team

2009 _ Canadian world junior hockey team

2008 _ Canadian world junior hockey team

2007 _ Saskatchewan Roughriders

2006 _ Brad Gushue curling rink

2005 _ Canadian world junior hockey team

2004 _ Calgary Flames

2003 _ World Championship men's hockey team

2002 _ Olympic men's hockey team

2001 _ Jaime Sale and David Pelletier, figure skating

2000 _ Daniel Nestor and Sebastien Lareau, tennis

1999 _ Team Canada '72 named Team of the Century (no team of the year)

1998 _ Sandra Schmirler curling rink

1997 _ Canadian world junior hockey team

1996 _ Canadian 4x100 relay team

1995 _ Canadian world junior hockey team

1994 _ Montreal Expos

1993 _ Toronto Blue Jays

1992 _ Toronto Blue Jays

1991 _ Team Canada (Canada Cup)

1990 _ Edmonton Oilers

1989 _ Calgary Flames

1987 _ Team Canada (Canada Cup)

1986 _ Montreal Canadiens

1985 _ Toronto Blue Jays

1984 _ Edmonton Oilers

1983 _ Toronto Blue Jays

1982 _ Edmonton Eskimos

1981 _ Montreal Expos

1980 _ Montreal Expos

1979 _ Montreal Expos

1978 _ Montreal Canadiens

1977 _ Montreal Canadiens

1976 _ Team Canada (Canada Cup)

1975 _ Edmonton Eskimos

1974 _ Montreal Alouettes

1973 _ Montreal Expos

1972 _ Team Canada (men's hockey)

1971 _ Montreal Canadiens

1970 _ Montreal Alouettes

1969 _ Ottawa Rough Riders

1968 _ Olympic equestrian team (Jim Day, Jim Elder and Tom Gayford)

1967 _ Toronto Maple Leafs

1966 _ Montreal Canadiens

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you