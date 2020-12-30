Winners of The Canadian Press team of the year award:
2020 _ Canadian world junior hockey team
2019 _ Toronto Raptors
2018 _ Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, figure skating
2017 _ Canadian under-19 men's basketball team
2016 _ Canadian women's swim team
2015 _ Toronto Blue Jays
2014 _ Olympic men's hockey team
2013 _ Saskatchewan Roughriders
2012 _ Canadian women's soccer team
2011 _ British Columbia Lions
2010 _ Olympic men's hockey team
2009 _ Canadian world junior hockey team
2008 _ Canadian world junior hockey team
2007 _ Saskatchewan Roughriders
2006 _ Brad Gushue curling rink
2005 _ Canadian world junior hockey team
2004 _ Calgary Flames
2003 _ World Championship men's hockey team
2002 _ Olympic men's hockey team
2001 _ Jaime Sale and David Pelletier, figure skating
2000 _ Daniel Nestor and Sebastien Lareau, tennis
1999 _ Team Canada '72 named Team of the Century (no team of the year)
1998 _ Sandra Schmirler curling rink
1997 _ Canadian world junior hockey team
1996 _ Canadian 4x100 relay team
1995 _ Canadian world junior hockey team
1994 _ Montreal Expos
1993 _ Toronto Blue Jays
1992 _ Toronto Blue Jays
1991 _ Team Canada (Canada Cup)
1990 _ Edmonton Oilers
1989 _ Calgary Flames
1987 _ Team Canada (Canada Cup)
1986 _ Montreal Canadiens
1985 _ Toronto Blue Jays
1984 _ Edmonton Oilers
1983 _ Toronto Blue Jays
1982 _ Edmonton Eskimos
1981 _ Montreal Expos
1980 _ Montreal Expos
1979 _ Montreal Expos
1978 _ Montreal Canadiens
1977 _ Montreal Canadiens
1976 _ Team Canada (Canada Cup)
1975 _ Edmonton Eskimos
1974 _ Montreal Alouettes
1973 _ Montreal Expos
1972 _ Team Canada (men's hockey)
1971 _ Montreal Canadiens
1970 _ Montreal Alouettes
1969 _ Ottawa Rough Riders
1968 _ Olympic equestrian team (Jim Day, Jim Elder and Tom Gayford)
1967 _ Toronto Maple Leafs
1966 _ Montreal Canadiens
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.
