TORONTO - TheScore Bet has secured a 10-year exclusive partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The deal, announced Thursday, makes theScore Bet the official gaming partner of the Blue Jays.
Ontario's sports-betting industry opened fully Monday.
The partnership will provide exclusive in-stadium and digital offerings to Jays fans and theScore Bet users via sponsorship elements.
That will include two immersive premium seating sections on the baselines, extensive in-stadium branding, in-game features, a number of team-related experiences.
The deal also designates theScore Bet, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, Inc. that's headquartered in Toronto, as the presenting partner of the Jays Care 50/50 program.
The Blue Jays open the 2022 season Friday night hosting the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.
