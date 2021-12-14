VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks say defenceman Brad Hunt has tested positive for COVID-19 and is the team's third player to enter the NHL protocol for the virus.
The news came as the Canucks prepared to host the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday evening.
Earlier in the day, the club said defenceman Luke Schenn tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and winger Juho Lammikko returned a positive result on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday's morning skate was cancelled as a precaution and the team was retested, with the results coming back shortly before the game.
Canucks president Jim Rutherford said at least one player is experiencing symptoms but he did not know what the symptoms were.
The NHL postponed a game between the Hurricanes and Wild earlier Tuesday after Carolina placed six players and a member of the training staff in COVID protocol. The Canucks played the Hurricanes on Sunday.
Vancouver was the NHL team hit hardest by COVID-19 last season, with 21 players and four coaches testing positive for the virus, and several games being postponed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.