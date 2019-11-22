Thursday's Games
NHL
Boston 3 Buffalo 2
Columbus 5 Detroit 4
N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 5 Carolina 3
Florida 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)
Vancouver 6 Nashville 3
St. Louis 5 Calgary 0
Minnesota 3 Colorado 2
Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 2
Dallas 5 Winnipeg 3
Toronto 3 Arizona 1
San Jose 2 Vegas 1 (OT)
Los Angeles 5 Edmonton 1
---
AHL
Stockton 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)
Cleveland 5 Chicago 3
---
NBA
Milwaukee 137 Portland 129
New Orleans 124 Phoenix 121
---
NFL
Houston 20 Indianapolis 17
---
