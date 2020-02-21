Thursday's Games
NHL
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Montreal 4, Washington 3, OT
New Jersey 2, San Jose 1
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1
St. Louis 1, Arizona 0
Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 3
Los Angeles 5, Florida 4
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 2
---
NBA
Milwaukee 126, Detroit 106
Atlanta 129, Miami 124
Charlotte 103, Chicago 93
Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 104, OT
Sacramento 129, Memphis 125
Houston 135, Golden State 105
---
