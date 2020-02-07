Thursday's Games
NHL
New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Vegas 7, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO
Colorado 4, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Nashville 3, Calgary 2
Carolina 5, Arizona 3
San Jose 6, Edmonton 3
---
AHL
Manitoba 3 Chicago 2
---
NBA
New York 105, Orlando 103
New Orleans 125, Chicago 119
Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 101
Portland 125, San Antonio 117
Houston 121, L.A. Lakers 111
---
