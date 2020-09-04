Thursday's Games

NHL

Eastern Conference Semifinal at Toronto

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (2OT)

(Series tied 3-3)

Western Conference Semifinal at Edmonton

Vancouver 4 Vegas 0

(Series tied 3-3)

---

NBA

Eastern Conference Semfinal

Toronto 104 Boston 103

(Boston leads series 2-1)

Western Conference Semifinal

L.A. Clippers 120 Denver 97

(L.A. Clippers lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Houston 8 Texas 4

Chicago White Sox 11 Kansas City 6

Toronto 6 Boston 2 (10 innings)

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 6 Washington 5 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 5 Arizona 1

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 9 N.Y. Yankees 7 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 2 San Diego 0

---

