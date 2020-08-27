Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd.

(Series tied 1-1)

Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton

Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd.

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Western Conference Quarterfinals

Denver vs. Utah, ppd.

(Jazz lead series 3-2)

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, ppd.

(Clippers lead series 3-2)

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals

Boston vs. Toronto, ppd.

(Series tied 0-0)

---

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

National League

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Interleague

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

