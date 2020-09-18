Thursday's Games
NHL
Eastern Conference Final
Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (OT)
(Lightning win series 4-2)
---
NBA
Eastern Conference Final
Miami 106 Boston 101
(Miami leads series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 1 (7 innings, 1st game)
Houston 2 Texas 1
Cleveland 10 Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 10 Toronto 7
Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 6 (7 innings, 2nd game)
National League
Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10 Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers 9 Colorado 3
Interleague
Boston 5 Miami 3
L.A. Angels 7 Arizona 3
San Francisco 6 Seattle 4
---
