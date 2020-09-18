Thursday's Games

NHL

Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (OT)

(Lightning win series 4-2)

---

NBA

Eastern Conference Final

Miami 106 Boston 101

(Miami leads series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 1 (7 innings, 1st game)

Houston 2 Texas 1

Cleveland 10 Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10 Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 6 (7 innings, 2nd game)

National League

Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10 Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers 9 Colorado 3

Interleague

Boston 5 Miami 3

L.A. Angels 7 Arizona 3

San Francisco 6 Seattle 4

---

