Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 4 Washington 0

(Islanders win series 4-1)

At Edmonton

Dallas 7 Calgary 3

(Stars win series 4-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Miami 109 Indiana 100

(Heat lead series 2-0)

Houston 112 Oklahoma City 98

(Rockets lead series 2-0)

Milwaukee 111 Orlando 96

(Series tied 1-1)

L.A. Laker 111 Portland 88

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 10 N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 7 Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 9 Detroit 0

National League

N.Y. Mets at Miami (postponed)

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4

Interleague

Toronto 3 Philadelphia 2 (1st game)

Houston 10 Colorado 8

Toronto 9 Philadelphia 8 (2nd game)

L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 1

Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2 Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 8 Texas 7 (10 innings)

Oakland 5 Arizona 1

San Francisco 10 L.A. Angels 5

---

MLS

New York 1 New York City FC 0

Columbus 3 Chicago 0

Philadelphia 0 New England 0

---

