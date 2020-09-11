Thursday's Games

NHL

Western Conference Final

Dallas 3 Vegas 2 (OT)

(Dallas leads series 2-1)

---

NBA

Western Conference Semifinal

L.A. Lakers 110 Houston 100

(Lakers lead series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 3 Houston 1

L.A. Angels 6 Texas 2

Kansas City 11 Cleveland 1

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

National League

Atlanta 7 Washington 6

Miami 7 Philadelphia 6

San Diego 6 San Francisco 1

Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 8

Interleague

St. Louis 12 Detroit 2 (7 innings, 1st game)

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3 (7 innings, 2nd game)

---

MLS

Seattle 7 San Jose 1

---

