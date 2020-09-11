Thursday's Games
NHL
Western Conference Final
Dallas 3 Vegas 2 (OT)
(Dallas leads series 2-1)
---
NBA
Western Conference Semifinal
L.A. Lakers 110 Houston 100
(Lakers lead series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 3 Houston 1
L.A. Angels 6 Texas 2
Kansas City 11 Cleveland 1
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
National League
Atlanta 7 Washington 6
Miami 7 Philadelphia 6
San Diego 6 San Francisco 1
Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 8
Interleague
St. Louis 12 Detroit 2 (7 innings, 1st game)
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3 (7 innings, 2nd game)
---
MLS
Seattle 7 San Jose 1
---
