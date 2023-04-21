Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 1

(Rangers lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

Colorado 3 Seattle 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

Vegas 5 Winnipeg 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

Charlotte 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (2OT)

(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)

---

NBA

Playoffs

Philadelphia 102 Brooklyn 97

(76ers lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

Golden State 114 Sacramento 97

(Kings lead best-of-seven series 2-1)

Phoenix 129 L.A. Clippers 124

(Suns lead best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Boston 11 Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 9 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 3

Colorado 5 Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 6 Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 7 Arizona 5

N.Y. Mets 9 San Francisco 4

---

