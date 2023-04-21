Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 1
(Rangers lead best-of-seven series 2-0)
Colorado 3 Seattle 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
Vegas 5 Winnipeg 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
Charlotte 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (2OT)
(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)
---
NBA
Playoffs
Philadelphia 102 Brooklyn 97
(76ers lead best-of-seven series 3-0)
Golden State 114 Sacramento 97
(Kings lead best-of-seven series 2-1)
Phoenix 129 L.A. Clippers 124
(Suns lead best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Boston 11 Minnesota 5
N.Y. Yankees 9 L.A. Angels 3
National League
Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 3
Colorado 5 Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 6 Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 7 Arizona 5
N.Y. Mets 9 San Francisco 4
---
