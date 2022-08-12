Thursday's Scoreboard
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
At Edmonton
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Canada 11 Slovakia 1
Finland 4 Czechia 3 (shootout)
United States 7 Switzerland 1
CFL
Montreal 20 Winnipeg 17 (overtime)
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 4 Detroit 3 (10 innings)
Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 7 Texas 3
Boston 4 Baltimore 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 3 Philadelphia 0
Colorado 8 St. Louis 6
Arizona 9 Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 2
