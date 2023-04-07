Thursday's scoreboard
Women's World Hockey Championship
Germany 6 Sweden 2
Czechia 2 Japan 1 (OT)
Hungary 4 France 2
---
NHL
New Jersey 8, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 1
Boston 2, Toronto 1, OT
Montreal 6, Washington 2
Buffalo 7, Detroit 6, SO
Florida 7, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 1
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Nashville 3, Carolina 0
Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1
Vancouver 3, Chicago 0
Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2
Colorado 6, San Jose 2
Seattle 4, Arizona 2
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 5 Manitoba 2
---
MLB
Interleague
San Francisco 16 Chicago White Sox 6
American League
Boston 6 Detroit 3
Toronto 6 Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
National League
Colorado 1 Washington 0
Atlanta 7 San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5 Arizona 2
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.
---
NBA
Cleveland 118 Orlando 94
Miami 129 Philadelphia 101
San Antonio 129 Portland 127
Oklahoma City 114 Utah 98
Phoenix 119 Denver 115
---
