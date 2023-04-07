Thursday's scoreboard

Women's World Hockey Championship

Germany 6 Sweden 2

Czechia 2 Japan 1 (OT)

Hungary 4 France 2

---

NHL

New Jersey 8, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 1

Boston 2, Toronto 1, OT

Montreal 6, Washington 2

Buffalo 7, Detroit 6, SO

Florida 7, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 3, Chicago 0

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2

Colorado 6, San Jose 2

Seattle 4, Arizona 2

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 5 Manitoba 2

---

MLB

Interleague

San Francisco 16 Chicago White Sox 6

American League

Boston 6 Detroit 3

Toronto 6 Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

National League

Colorado 1 Washington 0

Atlanta 7 San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5 Arizona 2

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.

---

NBA

Cleveland 118 Orlando 94

Miami 129 Philadelphia 101

San Antonio 129 Portland 127

Oklahoma City 114 Utah 98

Phoenix 119 Denver 115

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you