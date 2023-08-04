Thursday's Scoreboard
Women's World Cup
Preliminary Round
South Korea 1 Germany 1
Morocco 1 Colombia 0
---
CFL
Winnipeg 50 British Columbia 14
---
Major League Baseball
American League
Texas 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore 6 Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 4 Houston 3
Seattle 5 L.A. Angels 3
National League
Philadelphia 4 Miami 2
San Francisco 1 Arizona 0
Milwaukee 14 Pittsburgh 1
Chicago Cubs 5 Cincinnati 3
Interleague
Kansas City 9 N.Y. Mets 2
Minnesota 5 St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 8 Oakland 2
---
NFL
Pre-Season
Cleveland 21 N.Y. Jets 16
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.
