Thursday's Scoreboard

Women's World Cup

Preliminary Round

South Korea 1 Germany 1

Morocco 1 Colombia 0

---

CFL

Winnipeg 50 British Columbia 14

---

Major League Baseball

American League

Texas 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 6 Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4 Houston 3

Seattle 5 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Philadelphia 4 Miami 2

San Francisco 1 Arizona 0

Milwaukee 14 Pittsburgh 1

Chicago Cubs 5 Cincinnati 3

Interleague

Kansas City 9 N.Y. Mets 2

Minnesota 5 St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 8 Oakland 2

---

NFL

Pre-Season

Cleveland 21 N.Y. Jets 16

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you