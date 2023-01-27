Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Chicago 5 Calgary 1

Detroit 4 Montreal 3 (overtime)

Buffalo 3 Winnipeg 2

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2

Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2 (shootout)

Nashville 6 New Jersey 4

Minnesota 3 Philadelphia 2 (overtime)

Arizona 5 St. Louis 0

Anaheim 5 Colorado 3

---

AHL

Coachella Valley 3 Iowa 2

---

NBA

Charlotte 111 Chicago 96

Detroit 130 Brooklyn 122

New York 120 Boston 117 (overtime)

Cleveland 113 Houston 95

Dallas 99 Phoenix 95

L.A. Clippers 138 San Antonio 100

---

