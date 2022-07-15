Thursday's Scoreboard

CFL

Edmonton 32 Montreal 31

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 3 Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4

Cleveland 4 Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 12 Minnesota 2

Seattle 6 Texas 5

Houston 3 L.A. Angels 2 (10 innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 3 Pittsburgh 2 (11 innings)

Colorado 8 San Diego 5

Atlanta 5 Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 4 St. Louis 0

N.Y. Mets 8 Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 3 San Francisco 2 (10 innings)

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Yankees 6 (10 innings)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.