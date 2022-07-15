Thursday's Scoreboard
CFL
Edmonton 32 Montreal 31
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 3 Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4
Cleveland 4 Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 12 Minnesota 2
Seattle 6 Texas 5
Houston 3 L.A. Angels 2 (10 innings)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 3 Pittsburgh 2 (11 innings)
Colorado 8 San Diego 5
Atlanta 5 Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 4 St. Louis 0
N.Y. Mets 8 Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 3 San Francisco 2 (10 innings)
INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Yankees 6 (10 innings)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.
