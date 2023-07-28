Thursday's Scoreboard
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
At Hamilton, N.Z.
Portugal 2 Vietnam 0
At Brisbane, Australia
Nigeria 3 Australia 2
At Dunedin, N.Z.
Argentina 2 South Africa 2
---
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels 6 Detroit 0 (Game 1)
L.A. Angels 11 Detroit 4 (Game 2)
Cleveland 6 Chicago White Sox 3
National League
N.Y. Mets 2 Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 10 St. Louis 3
---
MLS/LIGA MX Leagues Cup
Chicago 3 Minnesota 2
Toluca 4 Nashville 3
Club America 4 St. Louis 0
Guadalajara at Cincinnati, ppd.
---
