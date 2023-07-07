Thursday's Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 12 Edmonton 11

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Chicago White Sox 2 (11 innings, Game 1)

Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 4 (Game 2)

Detroit 9 Oakland 0

Baltimore 14 N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 6 Kansas City 1

Boston 10 Texas 6

Seattle 5 Houston 1

National League

Cincinnati 5 Washington 4 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 3 Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 9 Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 5 Pittsburgh 2

Interleague

Philadelphia 3 Tampa Bay 1

---

