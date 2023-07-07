Thursday's Scoreboard
CFL
Saskatchewan 12 Edmonton 11
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Chicago White Sox 2 (11 innings, Game 1)
Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 4 (Game 2)
Detroit 9 Oakland 0
Baltimore 14 N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 6 Kansas City 1
Boston 10 Texas 6
Seattle 5 Houston 1
National League
Cincinnati 5 Washington 4 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 3 Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 9 Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 5 Pittsburgh 2
Interleague
Philadelphia 3 Tampa Bay 1
---
